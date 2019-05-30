Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 30th May, 2019 have approved following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 with Auditors Report received from the Statutory Auditors.

2. Appointment of Ms. Poonam Barsaiyan as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 30th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Donear Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com