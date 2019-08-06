Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Ltd - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2019 has been revised to 14/08/2019 With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited will be held on Wednesday, 14th day of August, 2019 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider and transact the following:

1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.
2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2019
3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Published on August 06, 2019
