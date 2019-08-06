Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Ltd - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2019 has been revised to 14/08/2019 With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited will be held on Wednesday, 14th day of August, 2019 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider and transact the following:



1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2019

3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



