Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, the details of Analyst/Institutional Investor meetings are as per the encloser.

Pdf Link: Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

