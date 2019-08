Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, please find attached the invite of the Conference Call for Investors/Analysts to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 4:30 PM IST to discuss the financial and operating performance for Q1 FY 20.

Pdf Link: Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com