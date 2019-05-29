This is to inform you that Ms. Swati Poddar, an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding Membership no-58616, has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 23rd May, 2019 in terms of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under and pursuant to Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Further to inform that Ms. Swati Poddar, also designated as KMP under section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.



Kindly take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd - Intimation Of Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com