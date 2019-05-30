The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30/5/2019 has recommended for approval of the share holders in the general body meeting to the amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association in order to bring the same in line with the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of the Share Purchase Agreement dated 08/03/2019 entered into between the Government of India and the four Ports- Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust.





Pdf Link: Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

