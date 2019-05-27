Duke Offshore Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24Aof SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations,2018 read with SEBI Circular No. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 08.02.2019 and BSEcircular dated 09.05.2019 and 14.05.2019 is not applicable to the Company.

Pdf Link: Duke Offshore Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Duke Offshore Ltd

