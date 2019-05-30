The decisions and outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company duly held on Thursday, 30th May 2019 which began at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M. are as follows:-



The Annual Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



In this regard, please find enclosed herewith:

? Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019 along with the auditor report and statement of Asset and Liabilities.

? Declaration for unmodified opinion under Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015

The said outcome and results shall be uploaded on the website of Stock Exchange and on the website of the Company at www.duropackindia.com.



You are requested to take the above information on record.





Pdf Link: Duropack Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com