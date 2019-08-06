Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Pursuant to regulation 30 - Schedule III - Part A - Item no.15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Investor Presentation for first quarter ended June 30, 2019 for the purpose of making disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to the stock exchange(s).

Published on August 06, 2019
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

