Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

In furtherance of our letter no. DSIL/2019-20/202 dated August 05, 2019 with regard to financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we annex herewith press release on the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 and outlook of the company.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

