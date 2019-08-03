DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

2. To consider declaration of Interim dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2019-20.



The Interim Dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, August 22, 2019, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.



Further, in terms of the Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited Code of Business Conduct and Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person, the trading window for insiders, has been closed from July 01, 2019 and shall remain closed till August 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).



Pdf Link: Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 14.08.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com