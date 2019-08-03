Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. - Board to Consider Dividend

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 14, 2019, inter alia, to consider the following:



1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



2. To Consider declaration of Interim dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2019-20.



The Interim Dividend, if eclared ,shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, August 22, 2019, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

