Please find enclosed herewith the following compliances for the Fourth Quarter ended and

Year ended March 31, 2019:

1) A copy of newspaper advertisement of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth

Quarter ended and Year ended March 31, 2019 in the English National daily

Business Standard dated 28/05/2019 and in the Bengali daily DAINIK

STATESMAN dated 28/05/2019.

Kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Dynamic Archistructures Limited

Rakesh Porwal

Pdf Link: Dynamic Archistructures Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com