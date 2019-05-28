Dynamic Archistructures Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed herewith the following compliances for the Fourth Quarter ended and
Year ended March 31, 2019:
1) A copy of newspaper advertisement of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth
Quarter ended and Year ended March 31, 2019 in the English National daily
Business Standard dated 28/05/2019 and in the Bengali daily DAINIK
STATESMAN dated 28/05/2019.
Kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Dynamic Archistructures Limited
Rakesh Porwal

Pdf Link: Dynamic Archistructures Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

