Dynamic Archistructures Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,
Please find enclosed herewith the Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and participants) Regulations, 2018
for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 received from MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited, Registrar and Transfer agent of the Company.
Kindly take the above document on record and acknowledge the receipt

Pdf Link: Dynamic Archistructures Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

