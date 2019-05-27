Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Company at its meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, May 27, 2019 inter-alia approved the following:

a) Audited financial results for the Fourth quarter ended and Year ended on March 31, 2019;

b) Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019;

c) Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and

d) Declaration with respect to the unmodified opinion of the Auditor.

Kindly find the same enclosed herewith and acknowledge the receipt.



Pdf Link: Dynamic Archistructures Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com