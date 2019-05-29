Dynamic Cables Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.25/- (2.5%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Pdf Link: Dynamic Cables Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com