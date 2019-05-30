Board Recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs 1.50 per share (15%) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 on Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each subject to approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Dynamic Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

