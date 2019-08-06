Dynamic Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On August 14, 2019.

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 14, 2019.



The Agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below;



1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30thJune, 2019.

2. To take note of resignation of Mr. Ganesh Temkar, Company Secretary & Complaince Office of the Company.

3. To appoint Mr. Urvish Panchal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

4. Any other agenda with the permission of Chairman.



