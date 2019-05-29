Dynavision Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting



Dear Sir / Madam,



Sub: OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING-

under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR Regulation 2015)



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR Regulation 2015), we are pleased to inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, which commenced at 2.00 pm and concluded at 3.45 pm, the following decisions were taken:

1. The Board has approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2019, being the Balance Sheet, statement of Profit and Loss, Cash flow statement and notes to Financial statements along with Independent auditors report with the unmodified opinion on the financial results.

2. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2019 prepared in the format prescribed under LODR-33 duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer/Whole-time Director along with the report of the Independent auditors thereon are attached herewith.

Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

For DYNAVISION LIMITED



P.R.KRISHNAN

COMPANY SECRETARY







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com