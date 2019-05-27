As intimated earlier to the stock exchange, we are unable to conduct the meeting on 27th May, 2019 as per schedule due to non-availability of Directors. Hence, we postpone the Board Meeting to 30th day of May, 2019 at Registered office of the Company.





Pdf Link: E Homes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com