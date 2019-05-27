E-Land Apparel Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the above Regulation, please find enclosed public notice published in following Newspapers in respect of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 approved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on 24th May, 2019.
1.Financial Express
2.Hosadi Gantha

Published on May 27, 2019
