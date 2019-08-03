Pursuant to Clause 4 of the Schedule B of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the trading restriction period has commenced from the end of quarter 30th June, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company for all the Designated Persons.



The date of Board Meeting for approval and declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 will be intimated shortly.



East Coast Steel Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

