East West Holdings Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019

East West Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015.

2.To consider and fix the day, date and Venue of the Annual General Meeting.


Published on August 06, 2019
