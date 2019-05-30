Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. - Related Party Disclosure For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. - Related Party Disclosure For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor