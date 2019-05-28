Eastern Treads Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 24, 2019 to July 30, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Eastern Treads Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM (e-voting)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com