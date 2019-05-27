Eastern Treads Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 27th May, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the company, the Board has inter alia Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019. The meeting concluded at 5.30 PM.

Pdf Link: Eastern Treads Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Eastern Treads Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.