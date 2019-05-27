Eastern Treads Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 27th May, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the company, the Board has inter alia Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019. The meeting concluded at 5.30 PM.



