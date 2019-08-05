EEL/SEC/SP/RDM/2019/0772
August 05, 2019
BSE Limited
P J Towers, Dalal Street
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.
Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-
Product Code
ISIN
Scrip Name
Scrip Code
Redemption Date
Payment Date
D8E701D
INE572O07307
EEL-NIFTY-D8E701D-5-8-19-PVT
956293
05 Aug 2019
05 Aug 2019
D8E701E
INE572O07315
EEL-NIFTY-D8E701E-5-8-19-PVT
956294
05 Aug 2019
05 Aug 2019
Kindly take the above on the record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For ECAP EQUITIES LIMITED
Authorized Signatory
Ecap Equities Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD
