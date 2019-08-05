Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption


Sub: Record date for Payment of Interest, as applicable, on Non - Convertible Debentures issued by the Company

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform that the Company fixes the Record Date for payment of interest , as applicable, on Non-convertible Debentures issued by the Company as per the dates mentioned in the Annexure.

The interest will be paid on the dates as mentioned in the aforesaid Annexure and as per holiday convention.

Kindly take the same on record.

Published on August 05, 2019
