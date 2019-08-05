Scrip Code: 952728

ISIN: INE804I08668



Sub: Record date for Payment of Interest on Non - Convertible Debentures issued by the Company vide Disclosure document dated September 3, 2015



Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform that the Company fixes August 23, 2019 as the Record Date for payment of interest vide Disclosure document dated September 3, 2015.



The interest will be paid on September 3, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com