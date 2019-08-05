Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Ref: Scrip Code: 958245
ISIN: INE804I071Y3

Sub: Record date for payment of interest on Non - Convertible Debentures issued by the Company vide Disclosure Document dated August 28, 2018.

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), notice is hereby given that August 16, 2019 is fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest on Non-convertible Debentures issued by the Company vide Disclosure Document dated August 28, 2018.

The interest will be paid on September 3, 2019, in accordance with the holiday convention.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
