Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

This is to inform you that Acuité Ratings & Research Limited (Acuité) has withdrawn the long-term rating of ACUITE AA+ (read as ACUITE double A plus) on the Rs. 150.00 crore proposed NCDs of the Company. The rating is being withdrawn as the company does not intend to issue these NCDs in the near term using the abovementioned rating assigned by Acuité.



Further, Acuité has re-affirmed the rating of ACUITE AA (read as ACUITE double A) on the Rs. 300.00 Cr. Unsecured Subordinated Perpetual Non-Convertible Debenture of the Company with the outlook being revised from Stable to Negative. Instruments with this rating are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.



