Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-

Product Code

ISIN

Scrip Name

Scrip Code

Redemption Date

Payment Date

A9B601A

INE804I07J21

ECL-NIFTY-A9B601A-27-5-19-PVT

953373

27 May 2019

27 May 2019

Kindly take the above on the record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ECLFINANCE LTD

Authorized

