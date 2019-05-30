Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.
Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-
Product Code
ISIN
Scrip Name
Scrip Code
Redemption Date
Payment Date
A9A603A
INE804I07J39
ECL-NIFTY-A9A603A-30-5-19-PVT
953371
30 May 2019
30 May 2019
Kindly take the above on the record.

Published on May 30, 2019
