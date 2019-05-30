Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-

Product Code

ISIN

Scrip Name

Scrip Code

Redemption Date

Payment Date

A9A603A

INE804I07J39

ECL-NIFTY-A9A603A-30-5-19-PVT

953371

30 May 2019

30 May 2019

Kindly take the above on the record.

Pdf Link: Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

