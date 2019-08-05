Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Scrip Code: 952728
ISIN: INE804I08668

Sub: Record date for Payment of Interest on Non - Convertible Debentures issued by the Company vide Disclosure document dated September 3, 2015

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform that the Company fixes August 23, 2019 as the Record Date for payment of interest vide Disclosure document dated September 3, 2015.

The interest will be paid on September 3, 2019.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Ecl Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.