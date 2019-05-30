Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at the Registered Office at 422, 4th Floor, The Summit Business Bay, Near Cine Max Theatre, Andheri Kurla Road, Near Gurunanak Pump, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400093 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Eco Recycling Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

