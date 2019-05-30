This is to inform you that Ms. Pooja Sharma, Company Secretary (holding Membership No: 54765) and Compliance Officer of the Company has tendered her resignation letter with effect from 22nd April, 2019. The resignation has been accepted and she is relieved from her services from the closing hours of 21nd April, 2019.

Kindly take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Eco Recycling Ltd. - Resignation Of Company Secretary With Effect From 22.04.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com