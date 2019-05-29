The Company viz. Ecoboard Industries Limited, furnishes herewith the extracts of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019, at the Corporate Office of the Company at 65/1A, ECOHOUSE, Akarshak Building, Off Karve Road, Near Nal Stop, Pune - 411 004. The Auditors Report(s) thereon as submitted by the Auditors of the Company are also enclosed.

Pdf Link: Ecoboard Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com