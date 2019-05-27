Ecoplast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia,

has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.5/- per share (15%) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/ - each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ecoplast Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com