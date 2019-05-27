Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.
Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-
Product Code
ISIN
Scrip Name
Scrip Code
Redemption Date
Payment Date
A9B704A
INE241O07812
EFPL-NIFTY-A9B704A -27-05-19-PVT
955791
27 May 2019
27 May 2019
A9B704B
INE241O07820
EFPL-NIFTY-A9B704B-27-05-19-PVT
955792
27 May 2019
27 May 2019
Kindly take the above on the record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For EDELWEISS FINVEST PRIVATE LIMITED
Authorized

Published on May 27, 2019
