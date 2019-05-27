Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-

Product Code

ISIN

Scrip Name

Scrip Code

Redemption Date

Payment Date

A9B704A

INE241O07812

EFPL-NIFTY-A9B704A -27-05-19-PVT

955791

27 May 2019

27 May 2019

A9B704B

INE241O07820

EFPL-NIFTY-A9B704B-27-05-19-PVT

955792

27 May 2019

27 May 2019

Kindly take the above on the record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For EDELWEISS FINVEST PRIVATE LIMITED

Authorized

Pdf Link: Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com