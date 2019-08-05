Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

EFPL/SEC/SP/RDM/2019/0779
August 05, 2019
BSE Limited
P J Towers, Dalal Street
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.
Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-
Product Code
ISIN
Scrip Name
Scrip Code
Redemption Date
Payment Date
D9E701D
INE241O07BE0
EFPL-NIFTY-D9E701D-5-8-19-PVT
956279
05 Aug 2019
05 Aug 2019
Kindly take the above on the record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For EDELWEISS FINVEST PRIVATE LIMITED
Authorized Signatory
