Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

EFPL/SEC/SP/RDM/2019/0779

August 05, 2019

BSE Limited

P J Towers, Dalal Street

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Redemption of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debenture.

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Company has made payment of Principal and Interest amount on the following Secured NCDs on their respective due dates:-

Product Code

ISIN

Scrip Name

Scrip Code

Redemption Date

Payment Date

D9E701D

INE241O07BE0

EFPL-NIFTY-D9E701D-5-8-19-PVT

956279

05 Aug 2019

05 Aug 2019

Kindly take the above on the record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For EDELWEISS FINVEST PRIVATE LIMITED

Authorized Signatory

