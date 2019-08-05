Ref: Scrip Code: 935786

ISIN: INE530L07210



Sub: Intimation of Record date and Payment of Interest on the Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company



Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform that the Company fixes August 25, 2019 as the Record Date for payment of interest on Secured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures Series V issued by the Company vide Disclosure Document dated June 28, 2016.



The interest will be paid on September 3, 2019, in accordance with the holiday convention.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

