Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Sub: Intimation of Record date for Payment of Interest on the Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company



Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform that the Company fixes the Record Date for Payment of Interest on the Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company as per the details in the Annexure.



The Interest will be paid on the dates as mentioned in the aforesaid Annexure and in accordance with the holiday convention.



