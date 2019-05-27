Dear Sir/Madam,



Ref: Scrip Code: 956702

ISIN: INE657N07373



Sub: Intimation of Record date for payment of interest on Secured, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures - Series III issued vide Disclosure Document dated June 29, 2017



Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), notice is hereby given that June 7, 2019 is fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of interest on Secured, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures - Series III, issued by the Company vide Disclosure Document dated June 29, 2017.



The interest will be paid on June 29, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com