Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: Scrip Code: 956702
ISIN: INE657N07373

Sub: Intimation of Record date for payment of interest on Secured, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures - Series III issued vide Disclosure Document dated June 29, 2017

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), notice is hereby given that June 7, 2019 is fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of interest on Secured, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures - Series III, issued by the Company vide Disclosure Document dated June 29, 2017.

The interest will be paid on June 29, 2019.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.