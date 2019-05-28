Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Dear Sir/Madam,





Sub: Confirmation regarding payment of interest and repayment of principal on Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company



Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to confirm that in accordance with the terms of issue, the Company has today paid interest or repaid principal along with interest on Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company as per the details mentioned below.



The details of ISIN and Scrip code are given below:



ISIN Scrip Code Option Disclosure Document Dated Interest/principal

INE657N07605 958483 - December 19, 2018 Interest

INE657N07597 958404 - November 22, 2018 Interest

INE657N07191 953914 Option 1 April 27, 2016 Interest & principal both





Kindly take the same on record.



