Eicher Motors Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, schedule of meetings/Conference Call proposed with Analysts/Institutional Investor are as under:

Date Detail Attendee
27 May 2019 Meeting Vontobel Asset Management
28 May 2019 Meeting Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited
28 May 2019 Conference Call Sands Capital

Published on May 27, 2019
