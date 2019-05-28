Eih Associated Hotels Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 30, 2019)

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended to the Shareholders for declaring the dividend of Rs. 4.50 per share as the Dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Eih Associated Hotels Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 30, 2019)

Published on May 28, 2019
