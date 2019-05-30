EIH LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today has:



1. Recommended to the Shareholders a dividend of Rs. 0.90 Per Share for declaration at the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2018-19;

2. The Sixty-ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 in Kolkata.



