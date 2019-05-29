Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Press Release on the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor