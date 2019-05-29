Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 17.50 (175%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.



The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM will be credited/dispatched to the shareholders whose name appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the date of Book Closure within 30 days from the

date of the AGM.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com