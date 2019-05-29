Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 17.50 (175%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

